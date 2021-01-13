Liam Neeson Says He Would Bring Back Qui-Gon for Obi Wan Series

Liam Neeson doesn’t say much, but when he does he speaks volumes, especially when talking about anything Star Wars related. In this case, the man gave a rather brief affirmative when asked if he would be willing to return as Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

“Sure, I’d be up for that, yeah,” Neeson told Collider.

Yeah, it’s not much, but at the very least fans can rest assured Neeson would willingly don the Jedi garb once more to hang out with his long suffering apprentice on Tatooine. Disney, make it so.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan in the series, set to take place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering the infant Luke Skywalker to his Tatooine homestead. The series will be directed by Deborah Chow. Chow, Amini, and McGregor will serve as Executive Producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen), and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s Executive Vice President Production, will serve as co-producer.

McGregor took over the role of Obi-Wan for the Star Wars prequel trilogy two decades ago from the late Alec Guinness. His last live-action appearance was in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. However, McGregor also lent his voice to Rey’s Force vision in The Force Awakens. Additionally, McGregor hasn’t been shy about his desire to reprise his role.

Two years ago, director Stephen Daldry was supposedly lined up to direct a standalone Obi-Wan film. Unfortunately, the dismal box office performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story put all the spinoff movies on hold.

No other details about the potential Obi-Wan series are currently available. A few Star Wars novels and comics have explored Obi-Wan’s life on Tatooine between Episodes III and IV. Obi-Wan also had a memorable rematch with Darth Maul in Star Wars Rebels. But any story direction for the new show is simply conjecture at this point.

