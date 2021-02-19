Lisa Joy’s Hugh Jackman-Led Reminiscence Sets Release Date

Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to share the first official teaser for director Lisa Joy’s upcoming sci-fi thriller titled Reminiscence, providing us a preview of Jackman’s character. Originally scheduled for an April 2021 release, the film has now been set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Labor Day weekend, September 3, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

You’re going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/OBwC3g3cM7 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 19, 2021

The September 3, 2021 release will see the Warner Bros. film going up against Screen Gems’ upcoming Resident Evil reboot starring Kaya Scoldelario, Tom Hopper, and Robbie Amell.

Reminiscence will follow the story of Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator who deals in recapturing vivid cherished memories for clients. His life will completely change when he meets a mysterious client (Ferguson), who he madly falls in love with. But one day, the woman suddenly disappears leaving Nick completely lost. When he decides to search for her, he discovers different aspects of her personality that he didn’t know before.

The film will be set in the near future where Miami has been changed by global warming. It will reunite Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman and Golden Globe nominee Rebecca Ferguson, who first starred together in 2017’s The Greatest Showman. Joining them are Westworld star Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker.

Reminiscence is written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, who is also producing along with Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

