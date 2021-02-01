Long-in-Development Frasier Revival Eyed at Paramount+

After nearly 17 years since Frasier concluded its eleven-season run in 2004, TVLine brings word that the long-in-development revival of the Kelsey Grammer-led acclaimed sitcom might finally find its home at Paramount+ as negotiations for the project are currently in the early stages. The Frasier revival has been in development since 2018 with Grammer actively involved and pushing for the project.

Created by David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, Frasier was a spinoff series of another successful and beloved show Cheers which continued to follow psychiatrist Frasier Crane, who returns to his hometown of Seattle to start a new life as a radio host. The series ran on-air for eleven seasons from 1993 to 2004.

The series starred Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, and John Mahoney. It also featured a number of guest-stars who provided their voices as callers including, Gillian Anderson, Halle Berry, Jodie Foster, Carrie Fisher, Linda Hamilton, Helen Mirren, Ben Stiller, Kevin Bacon, Billy Crystal, and more.

Frasier had earned a total of 108 Emmy nominations and had won 37 of them including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Grammer’s performance as Frasier Crane. In addition, the series had also earned Grammer two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor.

