Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green tapped to write/direct Tomb Raider sequel

After initially setting Rebecca‘s Ben Wheatley for the position, MGM’s Alicia Vikander-fronted Tomb Raider sequel is shifting gears as Lovecraft Country developer/showrunner Misha Green has been tapped to both write and direct the follow-up to the 2018 video game adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m thinking something like:

It was previously announced in September 2019 that Ben Wheatley (Free Fire, High-Rise) would direct the untitled sequel and that production on the MGM and Warner Bros. movie was initially planned for last year with a release date originally set for March 19, 2021, but was subsequently delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and WB exiting the project.

The sequel was to written by Amy Jump, who is a regular collaborator with Wheatley and previously worked on High-Rise, Free Fire, A Field in England, Sightseers, and Kill List together. Jump was taking over writing duties for Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons, who co-wrote the first movie, only to be replaced by Green. Plot details on the sequel are being kept under wraps. Graham King will once again produce through his GK Films banner.

Based on the video game character, the 2018 Tomb Raider and earned $274.7 million at the worldwide box office. In the movie, Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.

Tomb Raider also starred Dominic West (Money Monster, 300), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained) and Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands). Roar Uthaug (The Wave) directed the film, and Graham King (The Departed) served as a producer through GK Films.

