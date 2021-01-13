Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft Announce Open-World Star Wars Game

The last few days have been memorable for Lucasfilm fans. A few hours after announcing a brand new Indiana Jones-centered video game, Lucasfilm Games Vice-President Douglas Reilly revealed in an extended interview their recent collaboration with Ubisoft to bring a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars game to life (via SuperHeroHype). The game will come from Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft’s studio based in Malmö, Sweden.

“We know that fans of Star Wars value the feeling of immersion — of being transported into the Star Wars galaxy and moving through richly-detailed environments,” Reilly said. “It’s fun to imagine what the team at Massive can do within Star Wars by bringing their innovative spirit and their commitment to quality.”

Lucasfilm Games also shared a brief teaser on their socials. You can watch it in the player below.

We’re thrilled to announce we are working with @Ubisoft and @UbiMassive to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open-world Star Wars adventure! Learn more about the future of @LucasfilmGames in the Star Wars galaxy and beyond: https://t.co/uO1K1pivl2 pic.twitter.com/wRDccZvi3o — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 13, 2021

In the same interview, Reilly confirmed that Lucasfilm Games would also continue its partnership with Electronic Arts, which produced the recent Battlefront series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA,” Reilly added. “We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

Finally, the Lucasfilm Games VP commented on the recent news of the upcoming Indiana Jones game. He praised Todd Howard’s unique vision and passion for the topic, teasing that the story and concept are amazing.

“I have wanted to do an Indiana Jones game for a long time, and we’ve never had the right fit of partner and idea to make that happen,” he concluded.

Lucasfilm Games has yet to announce an official release date for the open-world Star Wars game.

Are you excited about the open-world Star Wars game? Do you think that Ubisoft will make a good game? Let us know in the comments section below.

