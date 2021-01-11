Lucasfilm Games Is the New Home for Star Wars Games & All Gaming Titles from Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm Games Is the New Home for Star Wars Games & All Gaming Titles from Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm Games Is the New Home for Star Wars Games & All Gaming Titles from Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm Games Is the New Home for Star Wars Games & All Gaming Titles from Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm Games Is the New Home for Star Wars Games & All Gaming Titles from Lucasfilm

StarWars.com has revealed that Lucasfilm Games is the official home for Star Wars games and “all gaming titles from Lucasfilm” as the games branch has been rebranded. You can check out out the new Lucasfilm Games sizzle reel below, celebrating the history of games from Lucasfilm!

RELATED: Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Project Sets Loki’s Michael Waldron to Write

In the post, the site revealed that Lucasfilm Games “encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future. To mark the new era, Lucasfilm Games as launched social channels on Twitter (@LucasfilmGames) and Facebook (@LucasfilmGames), which will deliver breaking news and more directly to fans.”

They added that the Lucasfilm Games logo featured above will appear in all upcoming Lucasfilm Games titles.

RELATED: Chris Pine Knows the Plot of Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron

According to Collider, the history of Lucasfilm Games goes back to 1982 when George Lucas founded the studio in 1982.

What do you think about the rebranding? Which titles are you hoping might be remastered or remade? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The post Lucasfilm Games Is the New Home for Star Wars Games & All Gaming Titles from Lucasfilm appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

A new sizzle reel celebrating Lucasfilm’s gaming history was also released

The post Lucasfilm Games Is the New Home for Star Wars Games & All Gaming Titles from Lucasfilm appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

Kylie Hemmert

Notizie correlate

Samberg, Siara, Hawley & Stiller Unite for Apple Sci-Fi Comedy

Samberg, Siara, Hawley & Stiller Unite for Apple Sci-Fi Comedy

The United States vs. Billie Holiday Trailer: Her Voice Would Not Be Silenced

The United States vs. Billie Holiday Trailer: Her Voice Would Not Be Silenced

Frank Grillo’s Crossbones Returning to MCU in Disney+’s What If…?

Frank Grillo’s Crossbones Returning to MCU in Disney+’s What If…?

Robert Downey Jr. Praises Tom Holland & The Russo Brothers’ Cherry

Robert Downey Jr. Praises Tom Holland & The Russo Brothers’ Cherry

Danny Boyle to Direct Sex Pistols Limited Series For FX

Danny Boyle to Direct Sex Pistols Limited Series For FX

Joe Barton Joins Matt Reeves’ Gotham PD Series as Showrunner

Joe Barton Joins Matt Reeves’ Gotham PD Series as Showrunner

MENU