Lucasfilm Games Is the New Home for Star Wars Games & All Gaming Titles from Lucasfilm

StarWars.com has revealed that Lucasfilm Games is the official home for Star Wars games and “all gaming titles from Lucasfilm” as the games branch has been rebranded. You can check out out the new Lucasfilm Games sizzle reel below, celebrating the history of games from Lucasfilm!

New year, new look! Welcome to the new and improved Twitter page for news and information from Lucasfilm Games. Learn more at https://t.co/NCoLkEIrQb: https://t.co/AHkU85qzEt This is Lucasfilm Games: https://t.co/kpYrEKDtKI — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 11, 2021

In the post, the site revealed that Lucasfilm Games “encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future. To mark the new era, Lucasfilm Games as launched social channels on Twitter (@LucasfilmGames) and Facebook (@LucasfilmGames), which will deliver breaking news and more directly to fans.”

They added that the Lucasfilm Games logo featured above will appear in all upcoming Lucasfilm Games titles.

According to Collider, the history of Lucasfilm Games goes back to 1982 when George Lucas founded the studio in 1982.

What do you think about the rebranding? Which titles are you hoping might be remastered or remade? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

