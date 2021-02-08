M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Super Bowl Spot Doesn’t Age Well!

Get your first look at Oscar-nominated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s latest as Universal Pictures debuts the Big Game spot for Old, which is set for a July 23, 2021 release. Check it out in the player below!

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day. Based on Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters’ acclaimed graphic novel Sandcastle.

The ensemble cast for the film includes Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Thomasin McKenzie (True History of the Kelly Gang), Aaron Pierce (Krypton), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Dark Tower), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5, Gold Digger, Jupiter Ascending), Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) and Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Inhumans, The Blacklist).

Old is written, directed, and produced by two-time Oscar nominee Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable).

Shyamalan’s high-concept content has consistently captured the attention of audiences around the world for nearly two decades, having amassed more than $3.3 billion worldwide. His most recent Universal project, Glass, the culmination of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy, garnered nearly $250 million worldwide and opened No. 1 at the box office, remaining in the top spot for three weeks. Split, the second film in the epic series, also debuted at No. 1 and remained there for three weeks in a row during its 2017 release, while 2015’s The Visit brought in close to $100 million at the worldwide box office and was one of the highest-grossing horror films of the year. Having independently financed the three films with a combined production budget of $35 million, Glass, Split and The Visit went on to cumulatively gross more than $600 million worldwide. He will similarly finance his next two films.

