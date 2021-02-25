M.O.D.O.K. Teaser Sets Premiere Date for Patton Oswalt-Led Marvel Series

M.O.D.O.K. teaser sets premiere date for Patton Oswalt-led Marvel series

After months of radio silence regarding the animated Marvel series, Hulu has unveiled a new teaser for the Patton Oswalt-starring M.O.D.O.K. announcing a May 21 premiere date on the streaming service. The new teaser can be viewed in the player below!

RELATED: Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad Premiere Date Revealed by Amazon

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!

The cast also includes Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live, Bill & Ted Face The Music), Sam Richardson (Werewolves Within) and Jon Daly (The Kroll Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Garcia will play Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife and mother to his children, who has had a late-in-life awakening — excited to pursue her mommy-blog turned lifestyle-brand empire and discover who she is as an independent woman in her forties. There are just too many things to do in this world and not enough time to waste being held back by negativity. And unfortunately for M.O.D.O.K., the thing weighing her down the most… is him.

Schwartz will voice Lou. To be honest, M.O.D.O.K. doesn’t really “get” his twelve-year-old son Lou. Not athletic enough to be a jock. Not smart enough to be a nerd. Lou is… well, Lou — a kid who clearly marches to the beat of his own drum. Lou’s lack of friends, ambition, and hygiene is a constant worry for M.O.D.O.K., who often projects his own insecurities onto his overly confident son.

Fumero is Melissa. Even with her father’s “features,” seventeen-year-old Melissa has risen the ranks to become the Heathers-like queen bee of her school and a star in the world of teen figure skating. Every popular kid either wants to date her or avoid her terrifying wrath. But for all of her success, Melissa secretly yearns for her father’s approval.

McLendon-Covey will play Monica Rappaccini, a brilliant mad-scientist at A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.’s rival at work. Clearly more competent and qualified than M.O.D.O.K., Monica believes she should be running the organization. After GRUMBL acquires A.I.M., Monica relishes in M.O.D.O.K.’s suffering until the new management begins to infringe on her ungodly experiments. With a common enemy in Austin, M.O.D.O.K. and Monica are finally able to put aside their differences and work together… when they aren’t constantly betraying each other.

Bennet will voice Austin Dan Der Sleet. After M.O.D.O.K.’s evil organization A.I.M. is run into the ground, he’s forced to sell it to silicon valley tech-giant GRUMBL. GRUMBL sends slick, twenty-something Austin as a “post-merger-integration-consultant” and M.O.D.O.K.’s new boss. Though M.O.D.O.K. wishes he could just zap Austin to the Negative Zone, M.O.D.O.K. must find new solutions to confront Austin’s corporate jargon-speak and frequent mandatory HR meetings, if he’s ever going to reclaim A.I.M. from Austin’s grip.

Daly is Super Adaptoid, a snarky android with ambitions to live, feel and create, but is instead forced to spend his days massaging the hoverchair sores on his creator M.O.D.O.K.’s scalp. Although the Adaptoid dreams of overwriting his programming and turning on M.O.D.O.K., there is also a begrudging friendship between these two.

Richardson is Gary, a henchman or “beekeeper” at A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even if M.O.D.O.K. struggles to remember his name. As M.O.D.O.K. continues to get demoted within his own organization, Gary is there by his side, always offering his help and unshakeable optimism whether M.O.D.O.K. wants it or not.

RELATED: Disney+ Sets June Premiere Date for Marvel Studio’s Loki!

M.O.D.O.K. is set around the character of the same name. He was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby back in 1967. As well as providing the voice, the series will be co-created and executive produced by Oswalt. Jordan Blum (Community) and Jeph Loeb (Legion) will also be executive producing, with the latter serving as co-creator with Oswalt.

The series is set to premiere on May 21!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post M.O.D.O.K. Teaser Sets Premiere Date for Patton Oswalt-Led Marvel Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.