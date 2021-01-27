Magic: The Gathering’s Kaldheim Cinematic Trailer Showcases Brutal Viking World

Magic: The Gathering’s Kaldheim Cinematic Trailer Showcases Brutal Viking World

The official cinematic trailer for Magic: The Gathering’s Viking-inspired set Kaldheim has been launched, promising Magic’s most metal set ever. Kaldheim will be available on Magic: The Gathering Arena starting January 28 and everywhere else on February 5. You can check out the trailer now in the player below!

Click here to pre-order the Kaldheim Collector Booster Box!

Click here to pre-order the Kaldheim Set Booster Box!

Click here to pre-order the Kaldheim Draft Booster Box!

Click here to pre-order the Kaldheim Bundle!

RELATED: Magic: The Gathering’s Viking-themed Set Kaldheim Introduces New Cards & More

For the first time ever, players will experience snow-covered dual lands as well as Snow instants and Snow sorceries. Kaldheim features showcase frames that offer a hand-chiseled look never seen on a Magic card before. These showcase frames appear on most of the legends cards in the set, including new cards shown Halvar, God of Battle and Tibalt, Cosmic Imposter/Valki, God of Lies.

Kaldheim introduces new card mechanics Boast and Foretell. Boast lets players activate an ability only if a creature attacked this turn. Foretell allows players to exile cards from their hand face down to cast at a later time for its foretell cost. Returning mechanics include modal double face cards for lands and legendary gods, sagas, and the snow-covered lands that feature a new snow frame.

RELATED: Exclusive Spreads for Magic: The Gathering: Legends: A Visual History

Kaldheim’s Set Booster packs contain basic snow lands or one of the new snow dual lands, with a chance to be foil. Players also get cards featuring the Viking showcase or borderless frame treatment. The List cards are also being revamped with 40 of the 300 cards being swapped out for cards thematic to Kaldheim.

The post Magic: The Gathering’s Kaldheim Cinematic Trailer Showcases Brutal Viking World appeared first on ComingSoon.net.