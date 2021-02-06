Mandatory Streamers: HBO Max’s The Head Introduces an Exciting New Thriller

Mandatory Streamers: HBO Max’s The Head introduces an exciting new thriller

Welcome to Mandatory Streamers, our column covering the best new streaming content coming your way every week! For the week of February 1, HBO Max’s mystery thriller The Head introduces audiences to an exciting new survivalist series that makes for a perfect weekend binge-watch. Check out the best shows debuting and returning online this week as well as the latest renewal announcements below, and be sure to visit our mother site Mandatory by clicking here!

HBO Max

The Head, Series Premiere: An elite group of scientists settle in for a long polar night at the Polaris VI Antarctic Research station. But in the dead of winter, the base suddenly loses communication with the outside world, and a violent nightmare begins. All six episodes are now streaming!

The Investigation, Series Premiere: The limited series explores the complex real-life investigation surrounding the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, making international headlines around the world as one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history. The first episode is now streaming.

Hulu

Black Stories Presents: Your Attention Please, Season 2 Premiere: Hosted by Craig Robinson, this series introduces us to Black innovators and creators who are working to leave the world better than they found it. The first episode of the new episode, streaming now, features stunt actor Jazzy Ellis, NFL coach Jennifer King, and tech entrepreneur Asmau Ahmed.

Apple TV+

The Snoopy Show, Series Premiere: A spinoff of the beloved 50-year-old classic Peanuts, comes The Snoopy Show, starring our old friend Snoopy and his best bud, Woodstock. Snoopy is a dog like no other. He may seem a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ beagle but he’s much more than that. He’s also Joe Cool, hippest kid in school, an awesome Surfer King and famed arm-wrestler, the Masked Marvel. When he indulges in his fantasies, he can be a World War I Flying Ace battling the Red Baron or an intrepid astronaut landing on the moon. The point is…Snoopy is a beagle with an active imagination full of comic personas. And they’re all on display — both real and fantastic — in a brand-new animated comedy, The Snoopy Show. Episodes are now streaming!

BritBox

The Pembrokeshire Murders, North American Premiere: The true-crime drama limited series stars Luke Evans as Steve Wilkins, a detective chasing a notorious cold case. After being promoted, Wilkins hand-picks a team to tackle a pair of notoriously unsolved murders that have plagued his department for years. As part of the investigation, Wilkins figures out the killer, John Cooper, was actually already in jail for another crime, but was due to be released – forcing him and his team to prove the connection to prevent a murderer from being freed to potentially kill again. Cooper would eventually be dubbed “The Bullseye Killer,” as an appearance on the popular game show “Bullseye” would play a role in his conviction. BritBox also debuted Catching The Game Show Killer, a documentary featuring the real-life account of the infamous crimes from those who helped solve them. The first episode is now streaming, with new episodes airing weekly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Renewals

On My Block, Season 4: Netflix has renewed its coming-of-age dramedy for a fourth and final 10-episode season! The first three seasons are available to stream now.

The Sandman Audible Series: Audible has officially renewed its audiobook adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular graphic novel series The Sandman for two more series! The new installments are called The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III, and will again be narrated and executive produced by Gaiman. You can purchase the first act here!

The post Mandatory Streamers: HBO Max’s The Head Introduces an Exciting New Thriller appeared first on ComingSoon.net.