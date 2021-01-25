Mark Wahlberg-Led Drama Joe Bell Gets Pushed Back

Mark Wahlberg-Led Drama Joe Bell Gets Pushed Back

According to Deadline, Solstice Studios has officially decided to temporarily remove their Mark Wahlberg-led drama film Joe Bell from their theatrical release schedule. Originally scheduled for a February 19, 2021 release, the film is currently undated due to the ongoing pandemic that continues to affect the film industry. This new release delay comes after a number of high-profile films were shifted to brand new release dates again last week.

RELATED: Paramount Delays A Quiet Place Part II To Fall 2021

Joe Bell tells the true story of Oregonian father Joe Bell who sets out on a walk across America to raise awareness for bullying after his 15-year-old son, Jadin, commits suicide after being subjected to torment by his peers for being gay. The film stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed), Connie Britton (American Horror Story), Reid Miller, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump, Truman).

Following its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where it received generally mixed reviews from critics though praise was showered onto Miller’s performance, Solstice acquired the rights to the film for $20 million, with the studio working with the filmmakers and Wahlberg to develop a new cut of the film.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg’s Wahl Street Docuseries Gets Series Order at HBO Max

Joe Bell hails from Academy-Award winning Brokeback Mountain screenwriters Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, with Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) in the director’s chair; and will be produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg (Honey Boy) of Stay Gold, Riva Marker and Jake Gyllenhaal of Nine Stories, Eva Maria Daniels of Vision Chaos, Cary Fukunaga of Parliament of Owls, Ryan Ahrens of Argent Pictures (Hacksaw Ridge), Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson. Argent Pictures and Hercules Film are co-financing the film.

Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Tony Parker, Derick Brooks, Michael Finley, and Drew Brees are executive producing for Argent Pictures. Good Joe Bell will also be executive produced by Ossan McMurtry along with Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti for Hercules and Rhea Films.

The post Mark Wahlberg-Led Drama Joe Bell Gets Pushed Back appeared first on ComingSoon.net.