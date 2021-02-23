Marvel Reveals New Stills From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Reveals New Stills From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s premiere date is fast approaching, and Marvel continues to pull back the curtain on Sam and Bucky’s next adventure in the MCU. The studio (via ComicBook.com) has just released 10 new photos from the upcoming series. You can check them out for yourself in the gallery below.

Not surprisingly, most of these shots highlight the title characters (sometimes together, sometimes on their own). Among these are better looks at Bucky’s new cybernetic arm, which trades in the sterling silver of previous MCU escapades in favor of a black and gold motif. We also see new stills of Sam Wilson with Captain America’s shield, one of which features him wearing a suit and tie (which, admittedly, isn’t the best outfit to practice shield-throwing with).

However, other images feature some of the series’ supporting players. One shot in particular shows Sam and Bucky fighting alongside Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Captain America: Civil War bowed in 2016. Additionally, there’s a new behind-the-scenes candid of Anthony Mackie, director Kari Skogland, and actress Adepero Oduye. Until now, Oduye’s role on the series has been a mystery. But the photo’s description indicates that she’s playing Sarah Wilson, Sam’s sister from the comics. Unfortunately, this new batch doesn’t include any additional shots of Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo or Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19.

What do you think of these latest images from the series? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

