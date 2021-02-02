Marvel’s Behind the Mask Trailer Explores Superhero Identities

Marvel Entertainment has released the official trailer for Disney+’s upcoming documentary special titled Marvel’s Behind the Mask, featuring comic book creatives and pop culture experts as they talked about the importance of creating superhero identities in order to connect with fans/ readers. The docufilm will be available for streaming on Friday, February 12. Check out the video in the player below!

Marvel’s Behind the Mask will feature guests from across Marvel’s 80-year legacy, including the writers and artists behind the rise of characters like Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, and many other characters in the Marvel Universe, highlighting Marvel’s impact on pop culture and media.

The official synopsis for the documentary special reads: “From the very inception of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of both Super Heroes and Villains leading “normal” lives. But it’s the characters beneath that resonate within us across generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s, Marvel’s writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories have not only reflected the world outside our window – they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are.”

The documentary is directed by Michael Jacobs. It is produced by Chris Gary and Ryan Simon for Tarmac Creative and Strike Anywhere. Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos of Marvel New Media are executive producing.

