Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Sets Voice Cast Including Alfre Woodard

After over a year since the series’ official announcement at 2019’s D23, Disney Channel has finally announced a new update on their upcoming animated series adaptation of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, revealing its voice cast led by actress and singer Diamond White and award-winning actress Alfre Woodard. The series is expected to make its debut in 2022. In addition, acclaimed actor and executive producer Laurence Fishburne will also be voicing a recurring role as The Beyonder, described as a curious and mischievous trickster.

The official voice cast includes: Diamond White (The Bold and the Beautiful) will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

The series will take inspiration from the short-lived Jack Kirby comics series from the 70’s set in prehistoric times and involving the title dino and a cave man named Moon-Boy.

From Disney Television Animation, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney’s Kim Possible). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.

