Master of None Reportedly Renewed For a Third Season

According to Chortle, creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s acclaimed comedy series Master of None is reportedly coming back to Netflix for a third season after a three year hiatus after the second season made its debut in 2017. The outlet also notes that the potential new season would be taking place in London with The Rise of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie attached for a new role in the series.

Based on the comedic viewpoints of Aziz Ansari, Master of None follows the personal and professional lives of Dev (Aziz Ansari), a 30-year-old actor in New York who has trouble deciding what he wants to eat, much less the pathway for the rest of his life. Ambitious, funny, cinematic, and both sweeping in scope and intensely personal, Dev’s story takes him through subjects as diverse as the plight of the elderly, the immigrant experience, and how to find the most delicious pasta for dinner.

In Season 2, after traveling abroad, Dev returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.

The series also stars H. Jon Benjamin, Eric Wareheim, Lena Waithe, Noel Wells and Kelvin Yu. It had also previously featured guest stars including John Legend, Angela Bassett, Claire Danes, Danielle Brooks and more.

Master of None was created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang who also serve as executive producers along with Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner and Igor Srubshchik. It is a Universal Television production for Netflix.

The first season had earned three Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series with Ansari and Yang winning an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The second season was again recognized and was awarded two Emmy wins for Ansari and Lena Waithe’s Outstanding Writing. Ansari had also received his first Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy.

