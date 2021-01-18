Matt Damon Reportedly Joining Thor: Love and Thunder

Matt Damon Reportedly Joining Thor: Love and Thunder

As Thor: Love and Thunder continues to prepare for the impending start of production, a local Australian news site brings word that Academy Award winner Matt Damon is reportedly joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated fourth Thor film after he was seen recently arriving in Australia with his family. The 50-year-old actor previously had a cameo role in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok as he portrayed the play version of Loki. Should his casting be confirmed by the studio, it’s still unclear if Damon would be playing the same role or a much more important character.

RELATED: Jon Watts to Helm New Fantastic Four at Marvel Studios!

It was previously reported that Chris Pratt has signed on to join Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Vin Diesel also confirmed to appear in Taika Waititi’s upcoming MCU film. Their official casting shouldn’t actually come as a shock with Diesel previously teasing earlier this year that “Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) on a script co-written by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), which will be the follow-up to Waititi’s wildly successful 2017 sequel Thor: Ragnarok. Oscar-winner Natalie Portman is set to return as Jane and will now be wielding the mighty Mjolnir. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also return as Thor and Valkyrie, respectively. Academy Award winner Christian Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy) will portray Gorr the God Butcher, the main antagonist in the film. The female Thor storyline is based on Jason Aaron’s run on “The Mighty Thor” in which a cancer-stricken Jane Foster takes up the mantle and powers of Thor.

Thor and Valkyrie were last seen in this year’s highest-grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, with the god of thunder entrusting his responsibilities as the King of Asgard to Valkyrie as he joins the Guardians of the Galaxy on their next mission.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Confirms Thor: Love and Thunder Won’t Be His Last MCU Appearance

Thor: Love and Thunder will now be arriving in theaters on May 06, 2022.

The post Matt Damon Reportedly Joining Thor: Love and Thunder appeared first on ComingSoon.net.