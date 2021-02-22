Mayans M.C. Season 3 Trailer: One Wrong Move Could Start a War

FX has released the full trailer for the upcoming third season of their Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C., providing us a preview of what to expect in the new season as EZ Reyes and the gang deal with the border shutdown. The series is scheduled to make its return on March 16, 2021. Check out the Mayans M.C. Season 3 trailer in the player below!

One wrong move could start a war. Watch the SEASON 3 OFFICIAL TRAILER now. #MayansFX returns March 16th. Next day FX on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/g2cWphG0Il — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) February 22, 2021

Mayans MC is the next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga, Kurt Sutter’s award-winning series that was the highest-rated ongoing drama series in FX history for seven seasons. The Mayans were recurring and pivotal players in Sons of Anarchy throughout the show’s seven-year run.

The spinoff series is set in a post-Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.

Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, and Carla Baratta. Noberto Barba directed the pilot and will be an Executive Producer, with Sutter serving as Executive Producer and Elgin James serving as Co-Executive Producer. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

