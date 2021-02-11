McG’s True Lies TV Series Gets CBS Pilot Order

After nearly three decades, James Cameron’s True Lies is finally getting the long-promised continuation via a TV series from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, McG and Cameron himself. According to Deadline, CBS has given a pilot order to the long delayed series based on the blockbuster 1994 film about a bored housewife (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) who discovers that her husband (Arnold Schwarzengger) is actually a super spy.

McG is set to direct the pilot from a script by Nix, who executive produces via his Flying Glass of Milk Productions. McG and Mary Viola produce via Wonderland Sound and Vision, while Cameron and Rae Sanchini produce via Lightstorm Entertainment.

Interestingly, this is the second Cameron property McG has tackled, the first being 2009’s Terminator Salvation. The trade notes that True Lies has been a passion project for McG, who began working on a series back in 2016 when he signed on with 20th TV and actually received a pilot commitment from the studio that never went past the script stage. Later, in 2019, McG raised hopes that the project could head to Disney+ where he is currently working on a TV remake of the Tom Hanks comedy Turner & Hooch. In a fortunate turn of events, McG met Nix while working on Hooch and the two joined forces on True Lies and pitched their idea to CBS last fall.

Hopefully, this one gets off the ground sooner rather than later.

True Lies released on July 15, 1994 and quickly became one of Schwarzengger’s biggest hits, earning $378.9 million at the box office and a Golden Globe nomination for Curtis. Cameron talked about a sequel for quite a while before putting the project to rest after he deemed the film inappropriate in a post 9/11 world.

