MCU: Kat Dennings Teases More Darcy Appearances After WandaVision

MCU: Kat Dennings teases More Darcy appearances after WandaVision

Since the debut of WandaVision, the reemergence of Kat Denning’s Darcy Lewis was inarguably one of the best things about the MCU series. Darcy’s unexpected bond with Randall Park’s Agent Jimmy Woo was an instant fan-favorite which led many to wonder if fans will get to see them in other future MCU projects following WandaVision.

In a recent interview with ExtraTV, Dennings opened up about her future in the MCU, confirming that fans should expect to see more of Darcy as she had already finished filming some other things for Marvel. However, she did stress that it’s not for Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, even though this was the franchise her character originated from.

“There are some things I’ve done for Marvel that are coming out that are not [WandaVision], uh, but I probably can’t say,” Dennings teased. “Yeah we’ll just leave it at…I- Yeah.”

RELATED: WandaVision Episode 5: Clues, Predictions & Takeaways

WandaVision will follow the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

It has also been confirmed through previously released set photos that the series will be featuring the Sentient World Observation and Response Department or better known as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that deals with alien threats that jeopardize world security. However, it is still unclear whether prominent S.W.O.R.D. members such as S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Brand will also appear in the series or not but this would definitely mark the live-action debut of the department and the first Marvel property from the Fox-Disney merger that will be integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RELATED: CS Video: WandaVision Interview With Director Matt Shakman

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The post MCU: Kat Dennings Teases More Darcy Appearances After WandaVision appeared first on ComingSoon.net.