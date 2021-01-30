MGM in Talks to Acquire Blumhouse & Darren Aronofsky’s Adrift

Just 24 hours after it was announced that Requiem for a Dream co-writer/director Darren Aronofsky and star Jared Leto were set to partner with Blumhouse for the horror pic, it’s been revealed that MGM is in exclusive negotiations to acquire Adrift, though sources confirm no deal has closed just yet and details are currently unknown until it does, according to Deadline.

Adrift is based on a short story by the same name written by Koji Suzuki, author of Ring, and published in the short story collection Dark Water. The story is set in the dead calm of the open sea, where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it’s towed into port, but he soon discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a “Ghost Ship.”

Aronofsky will co-write the script along with Luke Dawson. According to the outlet, Leto and producer Emma Ludbrook pursued the rights to the story for 10 years before bringing it to Blum and Aronofsky. The Golden Globe-nominated writer/director and the Oscar and Globe-winning star previously worked together on Aronofsky’s 2000 psychological drama Requiem for a Dream, which was a critical hit upon release and is credited with helping launch the filmmaker into the spotlight and is considered as one of Leto’s breakout roles alongside American Psycho and Fight Club.

Blum will produce the project via his Blumhouse Productions banner along with Leto and Emma Ludbrook through Leto’s production company Paradox along with Carla Hacken.

