Mike Flanagan Announces Cast for Netflix’s The Midnight Club Series Adaptation

Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor) has announced the cast for Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of author Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club, including Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street) who will play the “enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults,” Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota, who will all portray “the titular club of terminally ill young adults.”

Zack Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel have also joined the project in supporting roles. Additionally, Flanagan promised other familiar faces from previous projects will “pop up as guest stars along the way.”

After announcing the cast on Twitter, Flanagan added: “I’ve been dreaming of this project since I was a teenager, and I cannot wait to embark on yet another adventure with my [Intrepid Pictures] partner in crime (and television) Trevor Macy, as well as the fantastic crew we’ve been cultivating. More to come as we get closer to shooting.”

The book, written by Christopher Pike and published in 1994, is set in Rotterdam Home, a hospice for terminally ill teenagers where a group of patients begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact that whichever of them dies first will contact the others from beyond the grave.

Flanagan is set to adapt the series alongside Leah Fong, who worked as a writer on The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to the 41-year-old writer/director’s adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting of Hill House.

Fong is set to executive produce the series alongside Julia Bicknell and Flanagan through his banner Intrepid Pictures, which has an overall creative deal with the streaming service, with Trevor Macy. Sources report that the show may even incorporate other novels from Pike’s bibliography.

