Mila Kunis to lead Netflix’s film adaptation of Luckiest Girl Alive

Coming on the heels of co-starring in the Allison Janney-led dark crime comedy Breaking News in Yuba County, Golden Globe nominee Mila Kunis has found her next feature project in the form of an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s Luckiest Girl Alive at Netflix.

First published in 2016 by Simon & Schuster, the story centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

The script for the film is being developed by Knoll herself with Mike Barker (Black Match, The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo) attached to direct the mystery drama-thriller. Barker, whose previous film credits include Best Laid Plans, To Kill a King and A Good Woman, most recently partnered with the streaming platform to helm the pilot for the highly-anticipated series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and four episodes of the drama series Hit and Run.

Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow will produce the project alongside Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for PICTURESTART and Mila Kunis via her Orchard Farm Productions banner, with Knoll, Orchard Farms’ Lisa Sterbakov, PICTURESTART’s Shayne Fiske Goldner and Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky all set to executive produce.

