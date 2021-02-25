Mission: Impossible 7 & A Quiet Place 2 Will Stream 45 Days After Theatrical Release

Paramount Plus, a rebrand and expansion of CBS All Access, is about to get a huge shot in the arm ahead of its March 4 launch. According to Variety, blockbuster films Mission: Impossible 7 and the long-delayed A Quiet Place Part II will be available to stream on the platform 45 days after their theatrical release.

The announcement was made during ViacomCBS’ investor day, which was specifically aimed at hyping up the new streaming service. Per the trade, Paramount Plus also adjusted its pay TV output deal with Epix in order to provide more than 2,500 films for subscribers on top of newer releases.

Before the pandemic, a 90 day theatrical run was the mandate for films before studios could release them on home video. Now, everything has changed and studios are amending this previous arrangement.Warner Bros. was the first through the gate when it decided to release its entire 2021 library of films on HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical release. Universal offers its films on premium video-on-demand platforms after 17 days in theaters. So, the 45 day timeframe offered by Paramount is, in the words of Variety, “downright generous.”

Nonetheless, during the ViacomCBS investor day presentation, Paramount studio chief Jim Gianopulos maintained that the studio is still committed to theatrical releases, though it will continue to look to a 30-day theatrical window for most of its films and 45 days for larger pictures like the aforementioned Mission: Impossible sequel and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

At the moment, MI:7 is set for a Nov. 19 theatrical release while A Quiet Place Part II will hit theaters on Sept. 17.

