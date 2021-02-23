Monster Hunter Tops Vudu and FandangoNOW
Monster Hunter landed at No. 1 on both Vudu and FandangoNOW, bumping last week’s champ, Greenland, to No. 4 on both lists. The Paul W.S. Anderson action adventure was a dud with critics (just 46% on Rotten Tomatoes), but seemed to resonate well with audiences, who awarded the Milla Jovovich pic with a 70% approval rating.
Vudu’s Top 10 also featured the Nicolas Cage dark comedy Willy’s Wonderland at No. 5 as well as newcomers Shadow in the Cloud and Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.
Fandango’s list wasn’t too different, though Willy’s Wonderland had to settle for No. 6 behind Barb & Star. The only difference in Fandango’s Top 10 was the inclusion of News of the World and Promising Young Woman, which were replaced by Freaky and Shadow in the Cloud, respectively.
