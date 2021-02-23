Monster Hunter Tops Vudu and FandangoNOW

Monster Hunter landed at No. 1 on both Vudu and FandangoNOW, bumping last week’s champ, Greenland, to No. 4 on both lists. The Paul W.S. Anderson action adventure was a dud with critics (just 46% on Rotten Tomatoes), but seemed to resonate well with audiences, who awarded the Milla Jovovich pic with a 70% approval rating.

Vudu’s Top 10 also featured the Nicolas Cage dark comedy Willy’s Wonderland at No. 5 as well as newcomers Shadow in the Cloud and Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Fandango’s list wasn’t too different, though Willy’s Wonderland had to settle for No. 6 behind Barb & Star. The only difference in Fandango’s Top 10 was the inclusion of News of the World and Promising Young Woman, which were replaced by Freaky and Shadow in the Cloud, respectively.

Vudu

Monster Hunter
The Croods: A New Age
Wonder Woman 1984
Greenland
Willy’s Wonderland
Shadow in the Cloud
Let Him Go
Tenet
Freaky
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

FandangoNOW

Monster Hunter
Wonder Woman 1984
The Croods: A New Age
Greenland
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Willy’s Wonderland
News of the World
Let Him Go
Tenet
Promising Young Woman

COMING SOON TO VUDU AND FANDANGONOW

February 23
Pinocchio (Roberto Benigni)

February 26
Minari (Steven Yeun)

March 2
Undertow (Olivia Dejonge)

March 4
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Tom Kenny)

March 23
Soul (Jamie Foxx)

