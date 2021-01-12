Moonfall: Michael Peña to Replace Stanley Tucci in Roland Emmerich’s New Sci-Fi Epic

Moonfall: Michael Peña to Replace Stanley Tucci in Roland Emmerich’s New Sci-Fi Epic

According to Deadline, The Martian star Michael Peña has officially signed on for the role of a wealthy car dealer named Tom Lopez in Roland Emmerich’s upcoming sci-fi epic Moonfall. Peña will be replacing Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci, who was forced to exit the project due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. Carolina Bartczak (X-Men: Apocalypse), Maxim Roy, and Stephen Bogaert (The Umbrella Academy) have also been cast for the project.

Bartczak will play Brenda, Tom Lopez’s loving and fierce wife while Roy’s Gabriella Auclair is being described as a hardened army captain whose fighting spirit helps position our heroes to save the world, as they navigate the impending disaster. Bogaert will be playing NASA Director Albert Hutchings.

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Says She’s Back For Ant-Man 3 In Spring 2021

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation

The film will be led by Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring, Aquaman), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Charlie Plummer (Spontaneous, Words on Bathroom Walls), Halle Berry (John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum) and Stanley Tucci (The Witches).Donald Sutherland (Ad Astra) and Eme Ikwuakor (Marvel’s Inhumans).

RELATED: Samberg, Siara, Hawley & Stiller Unite for Apple Sci-Fi Comedy

Directed by Emmerich, Moonfall begins production this fall in Montreal with a script written by Emmerich, his 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen. Emmerich is producing the independent feature film under his Centropolis Entertainment banner with Kloser producing through his company, Street Entertainment. Executive producers are Dennis Wang, James Wang, J.P. Pettinato, Marco Shepherd, Ute Emmerich, Carsten Lorenz, and Stuart Ford.

The film is still set for a 2022 theatrical release.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NCLR)

The post Moonfall: Michael Peña to Replace Stanley Tucci in Roland Emmerich’s New Sci-Fi Epic appeared first on ComingSoon.net.