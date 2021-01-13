More than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story Trailer Remembers the Life of an Icon

The official trailer for the upcoming documentary film titled More than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story has been released, giving fans an in-depth look at the life of the late actor-comedian before and after becoming the iconic Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kid films. The docufilm will arrive on VOD on February 5, 2021, and is currently available for pre-order on iTunes. Check out the trailer in the player below!

The Oscar-nominated actor best known for his role of Mr. Miyagi, left behind a painfully revealing autobiographical record of his much-too-brief time here on earth. Tracing his journey from being bed-bound as a boy to the bright lights and discrimination in Hollywood. Deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons, that even alcohol and drugs couldn’t mask.

Directed by Kevin Derek, More than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story will include archival interviews featuring Morita along with new interviews with his co-stars including The Karate Kid co-stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove. The docufilm will also feature Henry Winkler, James Hong, Sean Kanan, Marion ross, Esai Morales, Tommy Chong, Don Most, Anson Williams, and more.

Pat Morita started out as a Japanese-American comedian who appeared in numerous 1970s sitcoms including M*A*S*H, Happy Days, Mr. T and Tina, and Sanford and Son. He found worldwide recognition for his acclaimed performance as Mr. Miyagi in 1984’s The Karate Kid which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. At the age of 73, Morita passed away in 2005 due to kidney failure.

