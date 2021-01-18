Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs Kong & More Footage in HBO Max Promo

Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs Kong, and More Footage in Max Promo

It’s only 40 seconds long, but the latest HBO Max promo trailer includes first-look footage from several upcoming movies. Many of them films we haven’t seen any actual clips from yet. Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad…and yes, Space Jam 2.

In most cases, these images confirm that promo art we’ve already seen actually depicts movie moments. Yes, Godzilla and Kong will fight atop an aircraft carrier. That image of Sub-Zero that Entertainment Weekly ran yesterday is in fact from a scene in the film. And some of the moments from DC FanDome’s making of The Suicide Squad promo reel did make the final cut.

Take a look below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED: Godzilla vs Kong Release Date Moves Up Two Months!

In light of Warner Bros.’ recent disputes with Legendary over the HBO Max day-and-date simultaneous releases with theaters, it also reaffirms that Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong are still in the fold. For now.

And if this much footage is ready, we really ought to be seeing first trailers soon. Especially since Godzilla vs. Kong is now opening just two months from now.

As for Space Jam 2, it sure does look like a Space Jam movie.

Recommended Reading: The Art of Godzilla: King of the Monsters

What do you think of these new, quick looks? Let us know in comments below.

The post Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs Kong & More Footage in HBO Max Promo appeared first on ComingSoon.net.