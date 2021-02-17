Mortal Kombat Motion Poster Revealed, Trailer Hits Thursday

A brand new motion poster for Warner Bros.’ upcoming reboot of Mortal Kombat has arrived featuring looks at Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) and Kano (Josh Lawrence). The posters, unveiled on the film’s official Twitter site, also noted that the first trailer for the film is expected to hit on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. Check out the images below, and be sure to check back here on Thursday for the new trailer!

Josh Lawson is Kano. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/C9DSFBtQYe — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

The diverse international cast reflects the global nature of the brand, with talent spanning the worlds of film, television, and martial arts. The ensemble includes Joe Taslim as Sub Zero; Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion; Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; and Lewis Tan.

James Wan (The Conjuring universe, Aquaman) and Todd Garner (Into the Storm, Tag) are producing. Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear, and Jeremy Stein are serving as executive producers.

Bringing the hugely popular property to the big screen, director Simon McQuoid lead a team of Australian and U.S. filmmakers, including director of photography Germain McMicking (True Detective, Top of the Lake: China Girl), production designer Naaman Marshall (Underwater, Servant), editor Scott Gray (Top of the Lake, Daffodils), and costume designer Cappi Ireland (Lion, The Rover).

The first video game in the series was developed by Midway Games and released in 1992. The storyline sees a diverse range of fighters hailing from eighteen different realms become pitted against one another in an epic tournament. Quite a few sequels followed the original game with the most recent, Mortal Kombat 11, being released earlier this year.

Two Mortal Kombat movies were previously made. The first, simply titled Mortal Kombat, was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and was released in 1995. It was followed two years later with a sequel, Annihilation, which also paved the way for two television series: the animated Defenders of the Realm and the live-action Konquest. Two web series have been released based on the property as well from director Kevin Tancharoen.

Mortal Kombat is set to hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on April 16!

