Morto Kirk Douglas: il protagonista di Spartacus aveva 103 anni
Kirk Douglas, protagonista di Spartacus, si è spento all’età di 103 anni. Era il padre dell’attore Michael Douglas e patriarca di una famiglia di Hollywood tutta impegnata nel mondo del cinema.
Michael Douglas ha dato l’annuncio ufficiale via Instagram, dicendo: “È con tremenda tristezza che io e i miei fratelli annunciamo che Kirk Douglas ci ha lasciato oggi all’età di 103 anni.”
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
“Per il mondo era una leggenda – continua Michael Douglas – un attore dell’epoca d’oro di quei film che hanno vissuto quegli anni d’oro, un umanitario che ha perseguito la giustizia e le cause in cui credeva, stabilendo uno standard a cui tutti aspiriamo.
Ma per me, e per i mie fratelli Joel e Peter, era semplicemente papà, per Catherine, un magnifico suocero, per i suoi nipoti e pronipoti un amorevole nonno e per sua moglie, Anne, un meraviglioso marito.
La vita di Kirk è stata vissuta bene, e lui lascia un’eredità di film che vivrà per generazioni a venire, e una storia come filantropo che ha lavorato per il bene comune e per un mondo migliore.
Lasciatemi finire con le parole che gli ho detto al suo ultimo compleanno e che rimarranno sempre vere. Papà, ti voglio bene, e sono orgoglioso di essere tuo figlio.”
Chiara Guida