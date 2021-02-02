Moxie Trailer & Key Art Released for Amy Poehler’s Netflix Adaptation

Moxie trailer & key art released for Amy Poehler’s Netflix adaptation

Netflix has released the official Moxie trailer and key art for the upcoming feature adaptation based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu. You can check out the trailer now in the player below along with the full key art and photos in the gallery!

RELATED: Pacific Rim: The Black Teaser & Netflix Premiere Date Released for Animated Series

Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up. Inspired by her mother’s (Amy Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement.

Pick up your copy of the novel here!

Now at the center of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together.

Directed by Amy Poehler and based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, and Sabrina Haskett, with Ike Barinholtz and Marcia Gay Harden. The screenplay was adapted by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer.

RELATED: The Mother: Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix’s New Action Film

The movie was produced by Kim Lessing, Poehler, and Morgan Sackett. It will be released on March 3, 2021.

The post Moxie Trailer & Key Art Released for Amy Poehler’s Netflix Adaptation appeared first on ComingSoon.net.