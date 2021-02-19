Mythic Quest Season 2 Teaser: All This Play is a Lot of Work

Just over a year after the series first debuted to rave reviews, Apple has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of the Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz co-created comedy Mythic Quest seeing everyone’s favorite video game developers heading back to the office after the global quarantine. The teaser can be viewed in the player below!

Co-created by McElhenney, Day, and Ganz, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. The logline for the second season reads as follows:

With the quarantine finally over, the new season of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy, struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers test the bounds of an office romance and David loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi). Alongside McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), the cast for the series includes Charlotte Nicdao (Adventure Time: Distant Lands), Ashly Burch (Life is Strange), Jessie Ennis (Life of the Party), Imani Hakim (Cam), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Danny Pudi (Community) and F. Murray Abraham (Isle of Dogs). RELATED: CS Interview: Charlotte Nicdao on Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz (Modern Family, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) also executive produce. The series is produced by Lionsgate and 3Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

The first season and special quarantine episode are currently available to stream on Apple TV+ now with the second season set to premiere on May 7!

