Netflix acquires Brian Jacques’ Redwall for film & TV adaptations

Netflix has revealed that it has acquired the rights to late author Brian Jacques’ popular fantasy novel franchise Redwall and is currently at work developing a film adaptation based on the first novel in the 22-book series as well as an event series centered on iconic character Martin the Warrior.

“Brian often travelled the globe to tell his Redwall stories to young audiences, more often than not at their schools,” Alan Ingram, representative of The Redwall Abbey Company (owner of Jacques’ intellectual property), said in a statement. “Brian would have been very happy to see that Netflix shares his joy and desire to bring his stories to life as a new universe of films, series and potentially much more for audiences of all ages to enjoy. We are very excited to embark on this new endeavour with Netflix and Penguin Random House UK.”

First published in 1986, Redwall chronicles the adventures of the heroic animals that inhabit the forest haven of Redwall Abbey. The first novel was then followed by thirteen more book sequels and nine prequel books. The novel series have sold in excess of 30 million copies and been translated into more than 20 languages.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to announce this deal,” Ben Horslen, Fiction Publisher of Penguin Random House Children’s, said in a statement. “These perennially popular stories have been etched onto the hearts of millions of readers, and we are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring those beloved characters on screen for families worldwide to enjoy.”

The Redwood film adaptation will be written by Patrick McHale (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio). The deal marks the first time that the film rights to the entire book series have been held by the same company and the first time a feature film of any of Jacques’ works will be made.

