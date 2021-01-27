Netflix & Legendary Developing Tomb Raider & Skull Island Anime Series

While already working with the production studio for an anime adaptation of another of their properties, Netflix and Legendary Television are expanding their relationship as they have announced two new anime series based on Kong: Skull Island and Square Enix’s Tomb Raider franchise.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021



The first series, entitled Skull Island, will be a new chapter in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise and will center on a group of shipwrecked characters as they desperately attempt to escape the most dangerous place on Earth — the titular mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong.

The series will be written and executive produced by Brian Duffield (Underwater, Love and Monsters, Spontaneous) alongside Jacob Robinson via his Tractor Pants production label, with Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus) serving as the animation studio for the project.

The tentatively titled Tomb Raider will center on video game icon Lara Croft and pick up after the events of the celebrated reboot trilogy that concluded with 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The series, which is being written and executive produced by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), will chart the globetrotting heroine’s latest and greatest adventure as she continues to explore new territory.

In addition to Huo, the series is being executive produced by dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss and Robinson for Tractor Pants.

Legendary and Netflix are currently working together for an anime series based on the former’s hit sci-fi action franchise Pacific Rim subtitled The Black, which is currently in production and is tentatively scheduled to hit the streaming platform later this year.

