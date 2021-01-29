Netflix Renews On My Block for Fourth & Final Season

Netflix renews On My Block for fourth & final season

Nearly a year after the coming-of-age dramedy returned for its acclaimed third chapter, Netflix has taken to Twitter to reveal that On My Block will be coming back to the streaming service for a fourth and final 10-episode season. The teaser announcement for the fourth season can be viewed below!

The squad is coming back for one last adventure. On My Block – The Fourth and Final Season pic.twitter.com/t6CsW7KsUj — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2021



On My Block is a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain, and the newness of high school they experience along the way. Lifelong friendships are tested as Monse, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar confront the challenges of adolescence and life in their predominantly Hispanic and black neighborhood set in LA’s South Central neighborhood.

The series was co-created and executive produced by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. All returned to the show’s third season, along with the principal cast.

The first season of On My Block debuted on March 16, 2018 and has been met with mostly positive reviews across all three of its seasons. The series stars Diego Tinoco (Teen Wolf) as Cesar Diaz, newcomer Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao (The Get Down, Logan) as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray (Lost in the Woods) as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia (Hacking High School) as Jasmine, and Ronni Hawk (Stuck in the Middle) as Olivia.

On My Block Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

