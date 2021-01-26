Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Trailer Released

Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Trailer Released

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming documentary series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, premiering on the streamer on February 10, 2021. You can check out the trailer now in the player below!

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers.

In 2013, Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

The four-part documentary series comes from Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost).

