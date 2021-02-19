Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil Adds Kerry Washington & Charlize Theron

Award winners Kerry Washington (Scandal, Confirmation, Little Fires Everywhere) and Charlize Theron (Monster, Mad Max: Fury Road, Bombshell) have joined Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil adaptation that is being helmed by Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, Bridesmaids, The Heat), according to Deadline. The movie is based on the fantasy YA novel from Soman Chainani. Feig made the official announcement on his Twitter account, which you can view below!

I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/IgmoDABkp0 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 19, 2021

The School for Good and Evil will follow best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: The School for Good and Evil. Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School of Good and join alums like Cinderella and Snow White, while Agatha knows she’s fit for the Evil School. However, when their fortunes are reversed, their friendship is put to the test and the girls discover who they really are.

Pick up your copy of the books here!

Washington and Theron will join the previously cast Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series) and Sophia Anne Caruso (Jack of the Red Hearts). Theron will play Lady Lesso in the film, while Washington will portray Professor Dovey.

David Magee (Life of Pi, Marry Poppins Returns) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party, Let It Snow) are writing the adapted screenplay.

The project is being produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer. Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Chainani will executive produce.

The School for Good and Evil is the first of six novels in the series, which has sold over 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

