New Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Clips Feature Jamie Dornan

Lionsgate has released new Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar clips from their newest comedy film, featuring Jamie Dornan as his character deals with not-so private calls and trippy drinks. Starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the film will be making its debut on February 12, 2021 on PVOD. Check out the videos in the player below!

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids comes Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.

The film will be led by Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984) and Annie Mumolo (Bad Moms). It will also feature Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, Kwame Patterson

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar is directed by Josh Greenbaum (New Girl, Becoming Bond) from a screenplay co-written by Wiig and Mumolo. Jessica Elbaum’s female-focused production company Gloria Sanchez Productions is producing the project together with Wiig and Mumolo. It is also produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Margot Hand.

This film will mark the second collaboration between Wiig and Mumolo, whom have both worked together on the award-winning comedy film Bridesmaids which starred Maya Rudolph, Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Rose Byrne.

