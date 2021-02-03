New Coming 2 America Trailer: Akeem Chooses His Heir

New Coming 2 America Trailer: Akeem Chooses His Heir

Amazon Prime Video has released a brand new Coming 2 America trailer for the long-awaited comedy sequel to 1988’s Coming to America, giving us a closer look at the new characters including Akeem’s daughters and long lost son as he tries to choose the rightful heir to the Zamunda throne. Starring Eddie Murphy, the film will be available for streaming on Friday, March 5. Check out the full trailer in the player below!

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, Coming 2 America continues to follow newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

The sequel will feature the return of original cast members Eddie Murphy as Akeem, Arsenio Hall as Semmi, James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Queen Lisa, John Amos as Cleo McDowell and Louie Anderson as Maurice, and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer from a screenplay written by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield, with story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield, and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. It is a co-production by Paramount Pictures, New Republic Pictures, and Eddie Murphy Productions. The producers are Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy, executive producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile, and Andy Berman.

The original film was directed by John Landis in 1988 and starred Murphy as a wealthy African prince who comes to Queens, New York posing as a poor man to search for a bride. It became a box-office hit with a worldwide gross of more than $280 million.

