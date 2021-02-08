New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Carries Cap’s Torch!

Don Cheadle’s War Machine to appear in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+’s upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has revealed a new full-length trailer, which you can check out in the player below!

RELATED: Episode Count & Length For MCU Shows Including Loki, She-Hulk Revealed

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War) as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities–and their patience.

Joining them are MCU veterans Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp, who are set to return as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. Neither character has appeared onscreen since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, aka War Machine, is also set to appear.

During the Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo 2019, it was revealed that Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49, Black Mirror) has joined the series for the role of Marvel Comics character John Walker/ U.S. Agent. Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep, Supergirl), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within) and Danny Ramirez have also been cast for the series.

RELATED: Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ends New Captain America Intro



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a six-episode series that is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer. John Wick creator Derek Kolstad has also joined the series’ writing/creative team. The series is set to debut on March 19, 2021.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Carries Cap’s Torch! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.