New Hawkeye set photos tease car chase with Tracksuit Mafia

As production continues on Hawkeye in Atlanta, a new batch of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Disney+’s highly-anticipated MCU series have surfaced online (via Just Jared), providing us a glimpse of one of the series’ action sequences in which Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop engage in a car chase scene with the Tracksuit Mafia (also known by the nickname “Tracksuit Draculas”). The set photos can be viewed below!

The Hawkeye limited series will see Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton, with the story also set to introduce his protege Kate Bishop, who is officially being portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld. Joining them are recently confirmed Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee (Animals), and newcomer Alaqua Cox. It will also reportedly feature Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul) and Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep).

It will be directed by Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, aka Bert and Bertie, who are best known for their work on Troop Zero, and Rhys Thomas (Staten Island Summer). Hawkeye is expected to debut in Fall 2021 on Disney+.

In the comics, Bishop becomes Hawkeye after Clint Barton, and is also a member of the Young Avengers. Disney has not yet confirmed if they have plans to give Bishop her own spinoff show or have her appear in the MCU down the road, but it is certainly a possibility.

The project’s working title “Anchor Point” is actually serving as a homage to the first volume of Kelly Thompson’s fan-favorite comic book series that was published in 2017. Titled as Vol.1: Anchor Points, it was Kate Bishop’s first solo comic series after appearing in the Young Avengers issues. However, it’s still unknown if the said comics’ storyline would connect to the series’ plot or not.

