New Japanese Trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong Shows Off More Action

New Japanese Trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong Shows Off More Action

New Japanese Trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong Shows Off More Action

New Japanese trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong Shows off more action

The marketing for Godzilla vs. Kong has ramped up considerably ahead of the film’s March 31 release date in theaters and on HBO Max. Case in point: a new Japanese trailer for the film that shows off a little more action and includes perhaps the biggest bitch slap between a lizard and gorilla you’ll ever see. Check out the trailer below!


RELATED: POLL RESULTS: Who Should Win in Godzilla vs. Kong?

The epic action-adventure Godzilla vs. Kong will pit two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little LiesThe Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (AtlantaWidows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Also starring in the highly-anticipated movie are Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall StreetManchester by the Sea) and Demián Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight).

The fourth installment in Warner Bros.’ Pictures and Legendary’s Monsterverse is directed by Adam Wingard from a script written by Oscar nominee Terry Rossio (Pirates of the CaribbeanDeja VuShrek). The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers, with Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy and Tamara Kent are co-producers.

The most recent film in Legendary’s MonsterVerseGodzilla: King of the Monsters, hit theaters last summer. It ended with Godzilla taking his rightful place as the ruler of all Titans. Unfortunately, the movie was a financial disappointment, grossing only $385.9 million against a budget estimated to be as high as $200 million.

RELATED: CS Soapbox: Where Does the MonsterVerse Go After Godzilla vs Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong was originally set to hit theaters in May 2020 (before the global pandemic) and then on November 20, 2020.

esruflju0aeggni-1
  • screen-shot-2021-01-21-at-9-30-55-am
  • screen-shot-2021-01-21-at-9-31-06-am
  • screen-shot-2021-01-21-at-9-32-05-am
  • screen-shot-2020-07-19-at-8-49-03-pm

  • 5
    images

The post New Japanese Trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong Shows Off More Action appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

That lizard just slapped that monkey!

The post New Japanese Trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong Shows Off More Action appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

Jeff Ames

Notizie correlate

The Little Things Stays Atop Box Office for Quiet Super Bowl Weekend

The Little Things Stays Atop Box Office for Quiet Super Bowl Weekend

Coming 2 America Big Game Spot Teases March Premiere!

Coming 2 America Big Game Spot Teases March Premiere!

MCU: Kat Dennings Teases More Darcy Appearances After WandaVision

MCU: Kat Dennings Teases More Darcy Appearances After WandaVision

Superbowl Ad Has Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ Son!

Superbowl Ad Has Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ Son!

New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Carries Cap’s Torch!

New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Carries Cap’s Torch!

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Super Bowl Spot Doesn’t Age Well!

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Super Bowl Spot Doesn’t Age Well!

MENU