New My Salinger Year Trailer starring Margaret Qualley & Sigourney Weaver

IFC Films has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming drama film titled My Salinger Year, featuring Emmy-nominee Margaret Qualley as an aspiring writer who was assigned to deal with J.D. Salinger’s numerous fan mails. Also starring Golden Globe winner Sigourney Weaver, the film will be arriving in theaters on March 5, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

New York in the ’90s: After leaving graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, Joanna (Margaret Qualley) gets hired as an assistant to Margaret (Sigourney Weaver), the stoic and old-fashioned literary agent of J. D. Salinger. Fluctuating between poverty and glamour, she spends her days in a plush, wood-paneled office – where dictaphones and typewriters still reign and agents doze off after three-martini lunches – and her nights in a sink-less Brooklyn apartment with her socialist boyfriend. Joanna’s main task is processing Salinger’s voluminous fan mail, but as she reads the heart-wrenching letters from around the world, she becomes reluctant to send the agency’s impersonal standard letter and impulsively begins personalizing the responses. The results are both humorous and moving, as Joanna, while using the great writer’s voice, begins to discover her own.

Alongside Qualley and Weaver, the cast for the film includes Douglas Booth (Mary Shelley, The Dirt), Brian F. O’Byrne (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector), Colm Feore (The Umbrella Academy, For All Mankind) and Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls).

Based on Joanna Rakoff’s memoir of the same name, My Salinger Year is written and directed by Phillippe Falardeau, best-known for previously helming the Oscar-nominated drama Monsieur Lazhar, the Reese Witherspoon-starring drama The Good Lie, and the eponymous Chuck Wepner biopic starring Liev Schreiber in the titular role.

