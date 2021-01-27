New Shadow and Bone Photos Released for Netflix’s Series Adaptation

New Shadow and Bone photos released for Netflix’s series adaptation

New photos have been released for Netflix’s series adaptation Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy trilogy Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows novels. Debuting on April 23, 2021, on the streamer, you can check out the photos in the Twitter post below!

Exclusive #ShadowAndBone photos! Showrunner Eric Heisserer says, “You’re immersed in the Grishaverse when you read, and it’s our hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show.” https://t.co/iMEhn4apmN pic.twitter.com/GdeCfnM1fn — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 27, 2021

During the interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Heisserer shared: “These photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books. We worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming. You’re immersed in the Grishaverse when you read, and it’s our hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show.”

“Shadow and Bone takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world,” added author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo. “Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It’s a story about the people who have been told how much they don’t matter proving how much they do. And it’s been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters. These photos give just a tiny hint at what’s in store — a mapmaker with an extraordinary gift, the people who want to use her, the tracker who will do anything to protect her, and the team of thugs and thieves who are about to cause some very big trouble for everyone involved.”

From Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, the series finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

The rest of the cast includes Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie) and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia).

Eric Heisserer is the showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the series. Author Leigh Bardugo is executive producing. Lee Toland Krieger will direct and executive produce. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian. Shadow and Bone is a Netflix production from 21 Laps Entertainment.

