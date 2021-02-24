New Superman & Lois Promo Reveals Footage From Upcoming Episodes

New Superman & Lois promo reveals footage from upcoming episodes

Following Superman & Lois‘ series debut last night, The CW has released a brand new promo for their newest Arrowverse series, featuring new footage from upcoming episodes as Clark tries to balance his superhero duties with his family responsibilities. Superman & Lois is scheduled to return on March 2, 2021 with the second episode titled “There’s No Place Like Home.” Check out the video in the player below!

Directed by Lee Toland Krieger from a screenplay written by Todd Helbing, the upcoming episode’s official synopsis reads: “While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue.”

After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang, a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing. The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.

Joining Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois are previously announced cast members Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, portraying the roles of Jonathan and Jordan Kent, respectively. The series will also feature Dylan Walsh as General Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, and Wolé Parks as The Stranger.

Hoechlin first appeared as the Man of Steel in the first two episodes of Supergirl Season 2 and has reprised the role in 2018’s crossover event Elseworlds with Tulloch debuting as Lois. Both of them appeared in the most recent Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Superman & Lois is created and written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing. It will be executive produced by DC TV universe creator Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns through their Berlanti Productions banner.

