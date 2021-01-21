New Superman & Lois Trailer: Saving the World Starts at Home

The CW has released a brand new Superman & Lois trailer for their newest Arrowverse series, providing us with more new footage of the titular couple as they deal with two angsty children while also trying to save the world. The series is set to debut on February 23 with a 90-minute long premiere which will be followed by a half-hour special Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope.

The hero the world needs. The 2-hour premiere event airs Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW. #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/rkkEcdQrAE — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) January 21, 2021

After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang, a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing. The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.

Joining Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois are previously announced cast members Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, portraying the roles of Jonathan and Jordan Kent, respectively. The series will also feature Dylan Walsh as General Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, and Wolé Parks as The Stranger.

Hoechlin first appeared as the Man of Steel in the first two episodes of Supergirl Season 2 and has reprised the role in 2018’s crossover event Elseworlds with Tulloch debuting as Lois. Both of them appeared in the most recent Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Superman & Lois is created and written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing. It will be executive produced by DC TV universe creator Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns through their Berlanti Productions banner.

The drama was slated to film its pilot episode before it was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it will go straight into series production with 13 episodes slated for release.

