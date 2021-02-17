New to Hulu March 2021: All the Movies & Shows Coming & Going

New to Hulu March 2021: All the movies & shows coming & going

The schedule for the new movie and TV titles coming to Hulu in March 2021 has been revealed, which you can view below along with the titles that are set to leave the streaming service next month. This includes the arrival of new seasons of shows such as the Hulu original animated comedy Solar Opposites Season 2 and the complete third season of Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha.

Next month will also see the streaming premiere of the action sci-fi feature Boss Level which stars Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, and Mel Gibson. Oscar winner Kate Winslet’s latest acclaimed drama feature Ammonite will also be available for streaming on March 5 which also stars Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan.

Available March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Available March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

Available March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Available March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

Available March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

Available March 7

Proxima (2019)

Available March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Available March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

Available March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)

Available March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

Available March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

Available March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

Available March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

Available March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Available March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)

Available March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

Available March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Available March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

Available March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)

Available March 25

Collective (2019)

Available March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Available March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

Available March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

Here’s What is Leaving Hulu in March:

Leaving March 16

Pigeon Kings (2020)

Leaving March 30

The Cooler (2003)

Leaving March 31

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

American Gigolo (1980)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack the Block (2011)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bully (2001)

Chaplin (1992)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Coneheads (1993)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Demolition Man (1993)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Firewalker (1986)

Foxfire (1996)

Frozen (2010)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Guess Who (2005)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Igor (2008)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

More Than a Game (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Push (2009)

Rushmore (1999)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Species (1995)

Stargate (1994)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Superbad (2007)

The Arrival (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Duff (2015)

The Mexican (2001)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Tourist (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

War (2007)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

West Side Story (1961)

Zappa (2020)

