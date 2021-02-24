New to Netflix March 2021: All movies & shows coming and going

The roster for new movies and TV titles coming to Netflix in March has been announced, along with those set to leave the streaming service next month, including the arrival of the supernatural crime mystery series, The Irregulars centered around a group of teens who work for Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes and the anime series Pacific Rim: The Black.
Next month will also see the world premiere of Amy Poehler’s upcoming comedy-drama film Moxie, following a shy 16-year-old who, after getting fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo of her school, finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. Jennifer Garner’s family comedy feature Yes Day will also be available for streaming next month on March 12.
Available March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Available March 2
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 3
Moxie — NETFLIX FILM
Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME
Available March 5
City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 8
Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 9
The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 10
Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 11
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 14
Audrey (2020)
Available March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 18
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Skylines (2020)
B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available March 19
Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Available March 22
Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Philomena (2013)
Available March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available March 24
Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 25
Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 26
A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM
Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
Available March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY
Leaving March 3
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving March 7
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 8
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving March 9
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
Leaving March 10
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
Leaving March 13
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
Leaving March 14
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
Leaving March 15
Chicken Little (2005)
Leaving March 16
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Leaving March 17
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Leaving March 20
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
Leaving March 22
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
Leaving March 24
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Leaving March 25
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Leaving March 26
Ghost Rider (2007)
Leaving March 27
Domino (2019)
Leaving March 30
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 31
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God’s Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly’s Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7
All four seasons of Nickelodeon’s hit boy band sitcom Big Time Rush will also be available for streaming next month
