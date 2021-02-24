New to Netflix March 2021: All Movies & Shows Coming and Going

The roster for new movies and TV titles coming to Netflix in March has been announced, along with those set to leave the streaming service next month, including the arrival of the supernatural crime mystery series, The Irregulars centered around a group of teens who work for Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes and the anime series Pacific Rim: The Black.

Next month will also see the world premiere of Amy Poehler’s upcoming comedy-drama film Moxie, following a shy 16-year-old who, after getting fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo of her school, finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. Jennifer Garner’s family comedy feature Yes Day will also be available for streaming next month on March 12.

Available March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Available March 2

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 3

Moxie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Available March 6

Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME

Available March 5

City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 8

Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 9

The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 10

Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 14

Audrey (2020)

Available March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 18

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Skylines (2020)

B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Available March 22

Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Philomena (2013)

Available March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available March 24

Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 25

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 26

A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM

Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

Available March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Here’s what is leaving Netflix in March: Leaving March 3 Rectify: Seasons 1-4 Leaving March 7 Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3 Leaving March 8 Apollo 18 (2011) The Young Offenders (2016) Leaving March 9 November Criminals (2017) The Boss’s Daughter (2015) Leaving March 10 Last Ferry (2019) Summer Night (2019) Leaving March 13 Spring Breakers (2012) The Outsider (2019) Leaving March 14 Aftermath (2017) Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis The Assignment (2016) The Student (2017) Leaving March 15 Chicken Little (2005) Leaving March 16 Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3 Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019) Silver Linings Playbook (2012) Leaving March 17 All About Nina (2018) Come and Find Me (2016) Leaving March 20 Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017) Leaving March 22 Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018) I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) Leaving March 24 USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) Leaving March 25 Blood Father (2016) The Hurricane Heist (2018) Leaving March 26 Ghost Rider (2007) Leaving March 27 Domino (2019) Leaving March 30 Extras: Seasons 1-2 Killing Them Softly (2012) London Spy: Season 1 The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3 Leaving March 31 Arthur (2011) Chappaquiddick (2017) Enter the Dragon (1973) God’s Not Dead (2014) Hedgehogs (2016) Inception (2010) Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) Kung Fu Hustle (2004) Molly’s Game (2017) Money Talks (1997) School Daze (1988) Secret in Their Eyes (2015) Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) Sex and the City 2 (2010) Sinister Circle (2017) Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3 Taxi Driver (1976) The Bye Bye Man (2017) The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) The Prince & Me (2004) Weeds: Seasons 1-7

