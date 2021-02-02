New to Stream: Magnolia Selects’ February 2021 Lineup

As the month gets underway, Magnolia Selects has unveiled their full lineup of titles available to stream in the month of February, including the James McAvoy-starring adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Filth, the parkour action hit District B13 and more! The full schedule is below!

Available 2/2

We Are the Best

Life Partners

The Last Days on Mars

The Sacrament

District B13

I’m Still Here

Available 2/9

Filth

The Right Kind of Wrong

Hammer of the Gods

A Place at the Table

Available 2/16

Zero Days

Tidal Wave

Lucky

Available 2/23

Best Night Ever

Magnolia Selects is a curated collection of films and television series that spans across all genres, brought to you by Magnolia Pictures. The streamer offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers, with monthly subscriptions priced at $4.99 per month.

