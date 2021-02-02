New to Stream: Magnolia Selects’ February 2021 Lineup
As the month gets underway, Magnolia Selects has unveiled their full lineup of titles available to stream in the month of February, including the James McAvoy-starring adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Filth, the parkour action hit District B13 and more! The full schedule is below!
Available 2/2
We Are the Best
Life Partners
The Last Days on Mars
The Sacrament
District B13
I’m Still Here
Available 2/9
Filth
The Right Kind of Wrong
Hammer of the Gods
A Place at the Table
Available 2/16
Zero Days
Tidal Wave
Lucky
Available 2/23
Best Night Ever
Magnolia Selects is a curated collection of films and television series that spans across all genres, brought to you by Magnolia Pictures. The streamer offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers, with monthly subscriptions priced at $4.99 per month.
New additions to the library include the James McAvoy-led adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Filth and more
Grant Hermanns