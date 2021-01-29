New to Stream: Peacock February 2021 Movies & TV Titles Announced

New to Stream: Peacock February 2021 movies & TV titles announced

The schedule for the movie and TV titles coming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock in February 2021 has been revealed, including the premiere of Peacock Originals Punky Brewster and Tony Hale’s animated series Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, plus all 250 Modern Family episodes spanning 11 seasons. You can check out the full lineup below!

New Episodes & Series Highlights

February 1: Adding more titles from Kevin Hart’s LOL Network including Cold As Balls, season 1-2, D.L. Hughley: Uncut, Def Jam Comedy season 1-7, Kevin Hart: What the Fit?

February 2: Summer House, season 4

February 3: Modern Family, season 1-11

February 12: Temptation Island, season 1-2

February 16: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, season 19

February 17: Kenan, season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

February 17: Young Rock, season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

February 18: Peacock Original Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, season 1

February 22: Father Knows Best, season 1-6

February 25: Peacock Original Punky Brewster, season 1

TITLES COMING TO PEACOCK IN FEBRUARY

February 1

Apollo 13, 1995*

Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling, 2011

Caveman’s Valentine, 2001*

Chicken Run, 2000*

Coldwater, 2013*

Conan The Barbarian, 1982*

Conan the Destroyer, 1984*

Daylight, 1996*

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Deray Davis: Power Play, 2010

Dumb and Dumber To, 2014

Erin Brockovich, 2000*

Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind, 2004*

Flashdance, 1983

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*

Gary Owen: The True Story, 2012

Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story, 2020

Good Hair, 2009

I Am Legend, 2007*

I, Frankenstein, 2014*

In Godfrey We Trust: Year in Review, 2020

Just Go With it, 2011*

Land of the Lost, 2009*

Last Seen in Idaho, 2018

Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia, 2011

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Phantasm 2, 1988

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special

Pride, 2007*

Seabiscuit, 2003

Semi-Pro, 2008*

Sins of Our Youth, 2014

Slow Burn, 2007*

Southern Baptist Sissies, 2013*

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

The Big Lebowski, 1998*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

The Boy Next Door, 2015

The Breakfast Club, 1985*

The Eye, 2008*

The Great & The Small, 2016

The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

The Little Stranger, 2018*

The Merry Gentleman, 2008

The Odd Way Home, 2013

The Prince of Egypt, 2007*

The Road to El Dorado, 2000*

This Christmas, 2007*

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

We Are Boats, 2018

Wimbledon, 2004*

D.L. Hughley: Uncut

Kevin Hart: What the Fit?

Cold As Balls, Season 1-2

Def Comedy Jam, Season 1-7

House of Joy

Kickasso

February 2

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 5

Summer House, Season 4

February 3

Modern Family, Season 1-11

Kick-Ass, 2010*

February 4

NBC Sports Edge BetCast begins

​February 5

FIS Alpine Skiing coverage begins

February 6

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6

Six Nations Rugby events begin streaming

The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 8

Premiership Rugby Round 8

Sox, 2013

Wilfred

The Weird Al Show, Season 1-6

February 11

World Speed Skating Championships begin

February 12

Premiership Rugby Round 9

Temptation Island, Season 1-2

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday

February 13

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 7

Six Nations Rugby Round 2

The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 15

Public Enemies, 2009

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (NBC)

February 16

The Rundown, 2003*

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 19

February 17

Kenan, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

February 18

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

February 19

Premiership Rugby Round 10

February 20

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 8

The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday

February 22

Black and Cuba, 2015

Boys of Summer, 2010

Father Knows Best, Season 1-6

Love, Antosha, 2019

February 23

The Vow, 2012*

February 25

Punky Brewster, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

February 26

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday

February 27

Six Nations Rugby Round 3

