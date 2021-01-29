New to Stream: Peacock February 2021 movies & TV titles announced

The schedule for the movie and TV titles coming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock in February 2021 has been revealed, including the premiere of Peacock Originals Punky Brewster and Tony Hale’s animated series Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, plus all 250 Modern Family episodes spanning 11 seasons. You can check out the full lineup below!
New Episodes & Series Highlights
TITLES COMING TO PEACOCK IN FEBRUARY
February 1
Apollo 13, 1995*
Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling, 2011
Caveman’s Valentine, 2001*
Chicken Run, 2000*
Coldwater, 2013*
Conan The Barbarian, 1982*
Conan the Destroyer, 1984*
Daylight, 1996*
Death at a Funeral, 2010
Deray Davis: Power Play, 2010
Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
Erin Brockovich, 2000*
Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind, 2004*
Flashdance, 1983
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*
Gary Owen: The True Story, 2012
Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story, 2020
Good Hair, 2009
I Am Legend, 2007*
I, Frankenstein, 2014*
In Godfrey We Trust: Year in Review, 2020
Just Go With it, 2011*
Land of the Lost, 2009*
Last Seen in Idaho, 2018
Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia, 2011
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
Phantasm 2, 1988
Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special
Pride, 2007*
Seabiscuit, 2003
Semi-Pro, 2008*
Sins of Our Youth, 2014
Slow Burn, 2007*
Southern Baptist Sissies, 2013*
The Best Man Holiday, 2013
The Big Lebowski, 1998*
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
The Boy Next Door, 2015
The Breakfast Club, 1985*
The Eye, 2008*
The Great & The Small, 2016
The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
The Little Stranger, 2018*
The Merry Gentleman, 2008
The Odd Way Home, 2013
The Prince of Egypt, 2007*
The Road to El Dorado, 2000*
This Christmas, 2007*
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
We Are Boats, 2018
Wimbledon, 2004*
D.L. Hughley: Uncut
Kevin Hart: What the Fit?
Cold As Balls, Season 1-2
Def Comedy Jam, Season 1-7
House of Joy
Kickasso
February 2
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 5
Summer House, Season 4
February 3
Modern Family, Season 1-11
Kick-Ass, 2010*
February 4
NBC Sports Edge BetCast begins
February 5
FIS Alpine Skiing coverage begins
February 6
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6
Six Nations Rugby events begin streaming
The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday
February 8
Premiership Rugby Round 8
Sox, 2013
Wilfred
The Weird Al Show, Season 1-6
February 11
World Speed Skating Championships begin
February 12
Premiership Rugby Round 9
Temptation Island, Season 1-2
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday
February 13
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 7
Six Nations Rugby Round 2
The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday
February 15
Public Enemies, 2009
Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (NBC)
February 16
The Rundown, 2003*
Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 19
February 17
Kenan, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)
February 18
Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
February 19
Premiership Rugby Round 10
February 20
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 8
The Overview (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Saturday
February 22
Black and Cuba, 2015
Boys of Summer, 2010
Father Knows Best, Season 1-6
Love, Antosha, 2019
February 23
The Vow, 2012*
February 25
Punky Brewster, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
February 26
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original) new episode drop every Friday
February 27
Six Nations Rugby Round 3
