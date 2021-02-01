New to Stream: Starz February 2021 Movie & TV Titles Announced

The full list of February 2021 movies and TV titles that will be available for streaming on the Starz App has been released, which you can now view below along with the titles that are set to leave from the streaming service this month. Classic ’90s films such as Ronin, Black Sheep, Sleepy Hollow, Starship Troopers, Donnie Brasco, and more will also be available for streaming this month.
RELATED: Oscar Winner Helen Hunt Joins Blindspotting Series at Starz
Available February 1
Damages (2012) – Episodes 501-510
Manual Para Ninjas (2017) – Episodes 101-160
Rescue Me (2009) – Episodes 501-610
Rules of Engagement (2010) – Episodes 301-413
24th, The (2020)
Annie Hall (1977)
Boricua’s Bond (1999)
Bulletproof (1996)
Caught On Tape (2013)
Contractor, The (2007)
Cookout, The (2004)
Cutthroat Island (1995)
Cyborg (1989)
Day Of The Outlaw (1959)
Defiant Ones, The (1985)
End Of Days (1999)
G (2002)
Get Him To The Greek (2010)
Greenberg (2009)
Gunpoint (1966)
Guy Thing, A (2002)
High Spirits (1988)
Into The Blue (2005)
Juan Of The Dead (2011)
Max Winslow and the House of Secrets (2020)
Miles Ahead (2016)
No Way Out (1987)
Peter Pan (2003)
Ronin (1998)
SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden (2012)
She Hate Me (2004)
Slammin Salmon (2009)
Snowflake, The White Gorilla (2011)
Spider-Man (2002)
Available February 5
Walk in the Clouds, A (1995)
Available February 7
In The Long Run – Episode 306
Available February 12
Arctic (2019)
Black Sheep (1996)
Curse Of The Golden Flower (2006)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Novocaine (2001)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Starship Troopers (1997)
Striking Distance (1993)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
Available February 14
American Gods – Episode 305
Adam (2019)
Available February 19
Breathe (2017)
Bunuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles (2019)
Chain Reaction (1996)
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2018)
Flicka: Country Pride (2012)
Fury, The (1978)
Marona’s Fantastic Tale (2020)
Millions (2004)
Night Watch (2004)
Roxanne (1987)
Sugar (2009)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Available February 21
American Gods – Episode 306
Available February 22
Haunted House, A (2013)
Available February 25
Jobs (2013)
Available February 28
American Gods – Episode 307
February 5: The 24th
February 12: Emperor
February 19: Glory
February 25: Bad Boys for Life
STARZ Original Series “Power”
STARZ Original Series” Power Book II: Ghost”
STARZ Original Series “P-Valley’
STARZ Original Series “Survivor’s Remorse”
Ambitions
“In the Long Run”
Martin Lawrence Presents…
“Luther” (Series)
The 24th
A Huey P. Newton Story
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A…
Emperor (2020)
Miles Ahead
No No: A Dockumentary
Stranger Fruit
With Drawn Arms
55 Steps
Alpha Dog
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Escape From Pretoria
I Am Bolt
Million Dollar Arm
Before Night Falls
STARZ Original Series “Vida”
Half Magic
Chicago
Charlie’s Angels
Little Women
Hysteria
Vera Drake
STARZ Original Series “Outlander”
STARZ Original Series “The White Queen”
STARZ Original Series “The White Princess”
STARZ Original Series “The Spanish Princess’
STARZ Original Series “Howards End”
STARZ Original Series “Black Sails”
“The Luminaries”
Maximilian
World Without End
Pillars of the Earth
Leaving February 6
Escape Room (2019)
Leaving February 9
Killer Elite (2011)
Leaving February 14
Inside My Heart (2018)
Miss Bala (2019)
Leaving February 19
Happening Of Monumental Proportions, A (2017)
Leaving February 22
Underworld: Awakening (2012)
Vow, The (2012)
Leaving February 27
Grandma (2015)
Magic In The Moonlight (2014)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Leaving February 28
1 Billion Orgasms (2018)
48 Hrs. (1982)
55 Steps (2017)
Anger Management (2003)
Another Kind of Wedding (2017)
Before Night Falls (2000)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Carrie (1976)
Cast A Long Shadow (1959)
Cookout, The (2004)
Curly Sue (1991)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Dark, The (2005)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Death Warrant (1990)
Deep End Of The Ocean, The (1999)
Dragonball Evolution (2009)
Extract (2009)
Father’s Kingdom (2017)
Flaming Star (1960)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Getaway, The (1994)
Grace Card, The (2010)
Great Scout & Cathouse Thursday, The (1976)
Gun Fight (1961)
Hearts In Atlantis (2001)
Hickey & Boggs (1972)
Hoosiers (1986)
I Am Bolt (2016)
Ice Age 3: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (2009)
Identity (2003)
Into The Grizzly Maze (2015)
Johnson Family Vacation (2004)
La Bamba (1987)
Living Out Loud (1998)
Machine Gun Preacher (2011)
Madhouse (1990)
Memoirs Of An Invisible Man (1992)
Miss Hokusai (2015)
Miss March (2009)
Money Train (1995)
Moving (1988)
Never Look Away (2019)
Nona (2017)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Nutty Professor, The (1996)
Paint Your Wagon (1969)
Peter Pan (2003)
Phantom Boy (2016)
Proud Ones, The (1956)
Reasonable Doubt (2013)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Scarface (1983)
Silencio (2018)
Slaughterhouse Rulez (2019)
Spellbinder (1988)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2, The (1986)
Tom Horn (1980)
Trooper Hook (1957)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Western Union (1941)
Whole Nine Yards, The (2000)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
The post New to Stream: Starz February 2021 Movie & TV Titles Announced appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
See what’s streaming this month on Starz!
The post New to Stream: Starz February 2021 Movie & TV Titles Announced appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
Maggie Dela Paz