New to Stream: Starz February 2021 Movie & TV Titles Announced

The full list of February 2021 movies and TV titles that will be available for streaming on the Starz App has been released, which you can now view below along with the titles that are set to leave from the streaming service this month. Classic ’90s films such as Ronin, Black Sheep, Sleepy Hollow, Starship Troopers, Donnie Brasco, and more will also be available for streaming this month.

Available February 1

Damages (2012) – Episodes 501-510

Manual Para Ninjas (2017) – Episodes 101-160

Rescue Me (2009) – Episodes 501-610

Rules of Engagement (2010) – Episodes 301-413

24th, The (2020)

Annie Hall (1977)

Boricua’s Bond (1999)

Bulletproof (1996)

Caught On Tape (2013)

Contractor, The (2007)

Cookout, The (2004)

Cutthroat Island (1995)

Cyborg (1989)

Day Of The Outlaw (1959)

Defiant Ones, The (1985)

End Of Days (1999)

G (2002)

Get Him To The Greek (2010)

Greenberg (2009)

Gunpoint (1966)

Guy Thing, A (2002)

High Spirits (1988)

Into The Blue (2005)

Juan Of The Dead (2011)

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets (2020)

Miles Ahead (2016)

No Way Out (1987)

Peter Pan (2003)

Ronin (1998)

SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden (2012)

She Hate Me (2004)

Slammin Salmon (2009)

Snowflake, The White Gorilla (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Available February 5

Walk in the Clouds, A (1995)

Available February 7

In The Long Run – Episode 306

Available February 12

Arctic (2019)

Black Sheep (1996)

Curse Of The Golden Flower (2006)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Novocaine (2001)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Striking Distance (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Available February 14

American Gods – Episode 305

Adam (2019)

Available February 19

Breathe (2017)

Bunuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles (2019)

Chain Reaction (1996)

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2018)

Flicka: Country Pride (2012)

Fury, The (1978)

Marona’s Fantastic Tale (2020)

Millions (2004)

Night Watch (2004)

Roxanne (1987)

Sugar (2009)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Available February 21

American Gods – Episode 306

Available February 22

Haunted House, A (2013)

Available February 25

Jobs (2013)

Available February 28

American Gods – Episode 307

Friday Night Movies (8 P.M. ET/PT)

February 5: The 24th

February 12: Emperor

February 19: Glory

February 25: Bad Boys for Life

Black Voices (February 1 – 8)

STARZ Original Series “Power”

STARZ Original Series” Power Book II: Ghost”

STARZ Original Series “P-Valley’

STARZ Original Series “Survivor’s Remorse”

Ambitions

“In the Long Run”

Martin Lawrence Presents…

“Luther” (Series)

Black History Month (February 1 – 28)

The 24th

A Huey P. Newton Story

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A…

Emperor (2020)

Miles Ahead

No No: A Dockumentary

Stranger Fruit

With Drawn Arms

Real People, Real Stories (February 1 – 18)

55 Steps

Alpha Dog

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Escape From Pretoria

I Am Bolt

Million Dollar Arm

Before Night Falls

Galentines (February 9 – 15)

STARZ Original Series “Vida”

Half Magic

Chicago

Charlie’s Angels

Little Women

Hysteria

Vera Drake

Period Pieces – Timeless Romance (February 1 – 5)

STARZ Original Series “Outlander”

STARZ Original Series “The White Queen”

STARZ Original Series “The White Princess”

STARZ Original Series “The Spanish Princess’

STARZ Original Series “Howards End”

STARZ Original Series “Black Sails”

“The Luminaries”

Maximilian

World Without End

Pillars of the Earth

Here’s what is leaving Starz in February:

Leaving February 6

Escape Room (2019)

Leaving February 9

Killer Elite (2011)

Leaving February 14

Inside My Heart (2018)

Miss Bala (2019)

Leaving February 19

Happening Of Monumental Proportions, A (2017)

Leaving February 22

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Vow, The (2012)

Leaving February 27

Grandma (2015)

Magic In The Moonlight (2014)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Leaving February 28

1 Billion Orgasms (2018)

48 Hrs. (1982)

55 Steps (2017)

Anger Management (2003)

Another Kind of Wedding (2017)

Before Night Falls (2000)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Carrie (1976)

Cast A Long Shadow (1959)

Cookout, The (2004)

Curly Sue (1991)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dark, The (2005)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Death Warrant (1990)

Deep End Of The Ocean, The (1999)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Extract (2009)

Father’s Kingdom (2017)

Flaming Star (1960)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Getaway, The (1994)

Grace Card, The (2010)

Great Scout & Cathouse Thursday, The (1976)

Gun Fight (1961)

Hearts In Atlantis (2001)

Hickey & Boggs (1972)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Am Bolt (2016)

Ice Age 3: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (2009)

Identity (2003)

Into The Grizzly Maze (2015)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

La Bamba (1987)

Living Out Loud (1998)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Madhouse (1990)

Memoirs Of An Invisible Man (1992)

Miss Hokusai (2015)

Miss March (2009)

Money Train (1995)

Moving (1988)

Never Look Away (2019)

Nona (2017)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Nutty Professor, The (1996)

Paint Your Wagon (1969)

Peter Pan (2003)

Phantom Boy (2016)

Proud Ones, The (1956)

Reasonable Doubt (2013)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scarface (1983)

Silencio (2018)

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2019)

Spellbinder (1988)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2, The (1986)

Tom Horn (1980)

Trooper Hook (1957)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Western Union (1941)

Whole Nine Yards, The (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

